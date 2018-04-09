And the winner of the Offaly Sports Star of the Month award for March is...
Two hurlers battled it out
And the winner of the Offaly Sports Star of the Month award for March is...
After an epic battle between two hurlers, Offaly star defender Ben Conneely has emerged as the winner of the Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month award for March.
Having impressed for Kevin Martin's men throughout March, Ben was a stand-out performer in the team's two-point loss to eventual Allianz League champions Kilkenny in the quarter-final stage at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.
The St. Rynagh's man won huge ball in and around the square and progressed play up the field quickly in a barnstorming display. He received 24% of the vote, ahead of Colaiste Choilm hurler Brian Duignan on 21%.
Offaly football star Peter Cunningham was third on 17% after an inspirational display against Westmeath in the last round of the Allianz Football League.
You can see the full results here.
Ben will receive a specially commissioned glass trophy and go forward as the March nominee to compete in our Offaly Sports Star of the Year 2018 poll, which will be launched in January 2019.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on