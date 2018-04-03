Racing at Fairyhouse cancelled today as rain continues to fall

The going was very heavy for the Grand National yesterday

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Racing at Fairyhouse cancelled today as rain continues to fall

Racing at Fairyhouse cancelled today as rain continues to fall

The final day's racing of the Easter meeting today at Fairyhouse has been cancelled. 

The decision was taken this morning after 10mm of overnight rain and more rain forecast before the start of racing today.

Conditions were very heavy for the Irish Grand National yesterday which was won by 20/1 General Principle trained by Gordon Elliot. 