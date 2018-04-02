Offaly Hurling Championship tables
The tables for the Offaly Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Hurling Championships
Offaly Hurling Championship tables
Senior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Coolderry 1-13 0-16 Kilcormac-Killoughey
St Rynagh's 1-14 2-17 Seir Kieran
Belmont 3-11 0-8 Kinnitty
Birr 2-13 0-14 Shinrone
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 1
Lusmagh 0-18 0-22 Carrig Riverstown
Tullamore 3-17 2-11 Clodiagh Gaels
Drumcullen 0-16 0-15 Ballinamere
Shamrocks 1-12 1-9 Brosna Gaels
Intermediate Hurling Championship
St Rynagh's 1-13 0-10 Coolderry
Kilcormac/Killoughey 3-9 3-7 Birr
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 1-11 1-20 Ballinamere
Clara P P Seir Kieran
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on