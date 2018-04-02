Three players from one Offaly school on Irish rugby team for clash with France

Three players from one Offaly school have been named on the Ireland U-19 squad for first of two clashes with France.



Josh Wycherley, Michael Milne and Luke Clohessy, all from Cistercian College Roscrea, will all start in the pack for the game which kicks off at 5pm tomorrow (Tuesday 3rd April) at the Sportsgrounds, the home of Connacht Rugby.

Ireland won one and lost one in their two recent games against Japan.

Wycherley and Milne are the starting props with Clohessy playing in the back row.

The second fixture against France will also take place in the Sportsground on Saturday kicking off at 2.30pm.

The team in full is

15. James McCarthy (UL Bohemians RFC)

14. Conor Philips (Crescent Comprehensive College)

13. Sean French (Presentation Brothers College)

12. Stewart Moore (Ballymena Academy)

11. Iwan Hughes (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

10. Bruce Houston (Ballymena Academy)

9. Caolan Englefield (St Paul's School/IQ Rugby)

1. Josh Wycherley (Cistercian College, Roscrea)

2. Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch RFC)

3. Michael Milne (Cistercian College, Roscrea)

4. Charlie Ryan (University College Dublin)

5. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

6. Luke Clohessy (Cistercian College Roscrea)

7. Scott Penny (St Michael's College)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena RFC) captain

Replacements

16. Billy Scannell (Presentation Brothers College)

17. Donnacha Mescal (Blackrock College)

18. Paul McGookin (Ballyclare RFC)

19. Martin Moloney (Athy RFC)

20. Jamie Macartney (Campbell College)

21. Graham Curtis (Malone RFC)

22. Ben Healy (Glenstall Abbey)

23. Liam Turner (Blackrock College)