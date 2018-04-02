Shane Lowry finishes just outside top ten at Heuston Open on PGA Tour

Another strong round on Sunday saw Shane Lowry finish in a tie for 14th place at the Heuston Open on the PGA Tour.

It wasn't enough for the Offaly golfer to qualify for The Masters next weekend but it was a strong weekend for Shane who is showing a welcome return to form.

He was under par for each of his rounds and he finished with a three under par 69. Had he not found the water on the last, he would have finished in the top ten. Overall for his final round he had five bridies and two dropped shots.

The result moves him up 30 places to 164th in the PGA Tour's Fed Ex Rankings and he remains at number 77 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The Houston Open was won after a play-off by Ian Poulter.

Shane is scheduled to be back in action in two weeks at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.