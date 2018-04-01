All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results

One Offaly cup derby went all the way to penalties before the tie was settled

FAI Youths Interleague Quarter Final

C.C.F.L 0 Clare League 2


Under 17 Cup 1st Round 2nd Leg

St Aengus 1 (3) Edenderry Town 0 (1)

Under 19 Division 1

Clonaslee Utd 4 Mountmellick Utd 2;

Banagher Utd 3 Mountmellick Utd 5;


Combined Counties Cup 3rd Round

Castlepollard Celtic 5 Longford Wanderers 3 aet;

Highfield Utd 2 (2) Gallen Utd 2 (3) pens aet;


Combined Counties Cup 4th Round

Colmcille Celtic 0 Rosenallis 4;

Birr Town 3 Camlin Utd 2;

Towerhill Rovers 4; St Carthages Ath 2;

BBC Utd 1 Clara Town 7;

Willow Park 2 Mountmellick Utd 1;

Gentex FC 2 (5) Tullamore Town 2 (4) pens aet.

Combined Counties Womens Cup Semi Final

Bealnamulla 3 (1) Mullingar Athletic 3 (3) pens aet


Paddy Cotter Cup Quarter Final

Coolraine 1 Derry Rovers 2


CCFL Shield Quarter Finals

St Aengus 3 Rosenallis 2;

St Cormacs Ath 3 Banagher Utd 1;


Senior Division

Mullingar Town 2 Clonaslee Utd 1;

Monksland Utd 0 Ballinahown 0;


Division 1 Saturday

UCL Harps 2 Ballymahon 4;


Division 2

FC Killoe 0 Stradbally Town 3;

Kinnegad Juniors 2 Birr Town 1;


Division 4

Kenagh Utd 1 Cloneygowan Celtic 3;

Mountmellick Celtic 4 Riverside FC 0


Womens Division

Killeigh B 1 Birr Town 1