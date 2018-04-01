All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results
One Offaly cup derby went all the way to penalties before the tie was settled
FAI Youths Interleague Quarter Final
C.C.F.L 0 Clare League 2
Under 17 Cup 1st Round 2nd Leg
St Aengus 1 (3) Edenderry Town 0 (1)
Under 19 Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 4 Mountmellick Utd 2;
Banagher Utd 3 Mountmellick Utd 5;
Combined Counties Cup 3rd Round
Castlepollard Celtic 5 Longford Wanderers 3 aet;
Highfield Utd 2 (2) Gallen Utd 2 (3) pens aet;
Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Colmcille Celtic 0 Rosenallis 4;
Birr Town 3 Camlin Utd 2;
Towerhill Rovers 4; St Carthages Ath 2;
BBC Utd 1 Clara Town 7;
Willow Park 2 Mountmellick Utd 1;
Gentex FC 2 (5) Tullamore Town 2 (4) pens aet.
Combined Counties Womens Cup Semi Final
Bealnamulla 3 (1) Mullingar Athletic 3 (3) pens aet
Paddy Cotter Cup Quarter Final
Coolraine 1 Derry Rovers 2
CCFL Shield Quarter Finals
St Aengus 3 Rosenallis 2;
St Cormacs Ath 3 Banagher Utd 1;
Senior Division
Mullingar Town 2 Clonaslee Utd 1;
Monksland Utd 0 Ballinahown 0;
Division 1 Saturday
UCL Harps 2 Ballymahon 4;
Division 2
FC Killoe 0 Stradbally Town 3;
Kinnegad Juniors 2 Birr Town 1;
Division 4
Kenagh Utd 1 Cloneygowan Celtic 3;
Mountmellick Celtic 4 Riverside FC 0
Womens Division
Killeigh B 1 Birr Town 1
