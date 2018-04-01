Strong finish to third round leaves Shane Lowry in position to challenge

Three birdies in his last four holes has kept Shane Lowry in touch with the leaders at the Houston Open on the PGA tour.

He needs to win the tournament to qualify for The Masters next week.

The Offaly golfer is five shots off the lead going into the final round in 17th place but he would have been much further off the pace had it not been for a great finish to the round.

He dropped two shots on the front nine including one on the par five 4th when his second shot found the water.

He was still two over for his round approaching the 15th but he birdied that hole and the 16th and 18th to get back to one under for the round. He missed another birdie on the 17th by mere millimetres. He is back on course today shortly after 5pm Irish time.

Shane is -9 for the tournament with the lead being held by Ian Poulter and Beau Hessler.