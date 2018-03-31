See who the bookies think are the favourites to win this year's Offaly Senior Hurling Championship
There's almost nothing to chose between the top two in the betting
There's almost nothing to chose between the first, second and third favourites
Bookmakers expect this year's Offaly Senior Hurling Championship to be a close run affair given by the odds they have given at the start of the campaign.
The bookies are hedging their bets and the three favourites are basically pay your money and take your choice.
Check out the first weekend's fixtures here
2016 champions and last year's beaten finalists St Rynagh's are the narrow favourites at 9/4 while defending champions Kilcormac/Killoughey are 5/2 (10/4).
Seir Kieran are next up at 11/2 followed by Birr (13/2) and Coolderry (15/2). Belmont are priced at 8/1 with Shinrone and Kinnitty the outsiders are 14/1 and 16/1.
Offaly Senior Hurling Championship odds
St Rynagh's 9/4; Kilcormac/Killoughey 5/2; Seir Kieran 11/2; Birr 13/2; Coolderry 15/2; Belmont 8/1; Shinrone 14/1; Kinnitty 16/1
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on