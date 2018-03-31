See who the bookies think are the favourites to win this year's Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

Bookmakers expect this year's Offaly Senior Hurling Championship to be a close run affair given by the odds they have given at the start of the campaign.

The bookies are hedging their bets and the three favourites are basically pay your money and take your choice.

2016 champions and last year's beaten finalists St Rynagh's are the narrow favourites at 9/4 while defending champions Kilcormac/Killoughey are 5/2 (10/4).

Seir Kieran are next up at 11/2 followed by Birr (13/2) and Coolderry (15/2). Belmont are priced at 8/1 with Shinrone and Kinnitty the outsiders are 14/1 and 16/1.

Offaly Senior Hurling Championship odds

St Rynagh's 9/4; Kilcormac/Killoughey 5/2; Seir Kieran 11/2; Birr 13/2; Coolderry 15/2; Belmont 8/1; Shinrone 14/1; Kinnitty 16/1