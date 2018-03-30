Hurling Championship action gets underway in Offaly this weekend

The action gets underway this weekend in the Offaly Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Hurling Championships.

Defending champions Kilcormac/Killoughey open their campaign on Saturday evening in the second game of a double header in Birr against Coolderry. These are by far the most successful sides in the county this decade sharing seven of the last eight titles between them. Kilcormac/Killoughey won their fourth in six years in 2017. It promises to be a cracking game

The opening game in Birr on Saturday evening sees 2016 champions St Rynagh's take on Seir Kieran. The game is a repeat of last year's semi-final that was decided by a single late point. Seir Kierans Joe Bergin was the top scorer in last year's championship and his side will be hoping he continues that scoring form in 2018.

Sunday sees a double header in Banagher with Belmont facing Kinnitty 4.30pm and Birr facing Shinrone at 6pm.

Belmont and Kinnitty met in last year's quarter-finals with Belmont coming out on top that day while both Birr and Shinrone exited last year's championship at the quarter-final stage.

ALL THE WEEKEND'S HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship

Saturday, March 31

St Rynagh's v Seir Kieran 16:30 Birr Declan Cooke

Coolderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey 18:00 Birr Richie Fitzsimons

Sunday, April 1

Belmont v Kinnitty 16:30 Banagher Shane Guinan

Birr v Shinrone 18:00 Banagher Kieran Dooley

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship

Sunday, April 1

Tullamore v Clodiagh Gaels 12:00 BNM O Connor Park, Brian Gavin. Linesmen: NFlynn/J Deehan

Shamrocks v Brosna Gales 13:30 BNM O Connor Park, Noel Flynn Linesmen B Gavin/N Cooney

Lusmagh v Carrig & Riverstown 13:30 Rath Simon Whelahan

Monday, April 2

Drumcullen v Ballinamere 16:30 Kilcormac Declan Cooke

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Sunday, April 1

Clara v Seir Kieran 17:00 Moystown Kieran Pat Kelly

Monday, April 2

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Birr 14:00 Kinnitty Kieran Dooley

Coolderry v St Rynagh's 15:30 Kinnitty Shane Guinan

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Ballinamere 18:00 Kilcormac Martin Walsh