Hurling Championship action gets underway in Offaly this weekend
Saturday's double header in Birr promises to be a tremendous evening's entertainment
The action gets underway this weekend in the Offaly Senior A, Senior B and Intermediate Hurling Championships.
Defending champions Kilcormac/Killoughey open their campaign on Saturday evening in the second game of a double header in Birr against Coolderry. These are by far the most successful sides in the county this decade sharing seven of the last eight titles between them. Kilcormac/Killoughey won their fourth in six years in 2017. It promises to be a cracking game
The opening game in Birr on Saturday evening sees 2016 champions St Rynagh's take on Seir Kieran. The game is a repeat of last year's semi-final that was decided by a single late point. Seir Kierans Joe Bergin was the top scorer in last year's championship and his side will be hoping he continues that scoring form in 2018.
Sunday sees a double header in Banagher with Belmont facing Kinnitty 4.30pm and Birr facing Shinrone at 6pm.
Belmont and Kinnitty met in last year's quarter-finals with Belmont coming out on top that day while both Birr and Shinrone exited last year's championship at the quarter-final stage.
ALL THE WEEKEND'S HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior A Hurling Championship
Saturday, March 31
St Rynagh's v Seir Kieran 16:30 Birr Declan Cooke
Coolderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey 18:00 Birr Richie Fitzsimons
Sunday, April 1
Belmont v Kinnitty 16:30 Banagher Shane Guinan
Birr v Shinrone 18:00 Banagher Kieran Dooley
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship
Sunday, April 1
Tullamore v Clodiagh Gaels 12:00 BNM O Connor Park, Brian Gavin. Linesmen: NFlynn/J Deehan
Shamrocks v Brosna Gales 13:30 BNM O Connor Park, Noel Flynn Linesmen B Gavin/N Cooney
Lusmagh v Carrig & Riverstown 13:30 Rath Simon Whelahan
Monday, April 2
Drumcullen v Ballinamere 16:30 Kilcormac Declan Cooke
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Sunday, April 1
Clara v Seir Kieran 17:00 Moystown Kieran Pat Kelly
Monday, April 2
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Birr 14:00 Kinnitty Kieran Dooley
Coolderry v St Rynagh's 15:30 Kinnitty Shane Guinan
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Ballinamere 18:00 Kilcormac Martin Walsh
