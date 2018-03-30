Lowry well in touch with leaders at Houston Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry shot just one bogey on his way to a four under par round of 68 in the first round of the Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

The Clara man needs to win the tournament to make the grade for next week's US Masters, and he made a good start, finishing his open round just four shots off the lead held by Sam Ryder.

He started on the 10th hole and immediately made an impact with a birdie before playing solid golf to the turn, after which he really turned on the style.

He made the second birdie of his round on the third hole, which was his 12th to play. At his 14th, he hit his sole bogey, before finishing out his round with three birdies in a row, finishing up on four under par.

That puts Shane in a share of 26th place and well placed to launch a further challenge during his second round. He tees off on that second round at 2.10pm (Irish time) on Good Friday.

