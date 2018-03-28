Shane Lowry back in action at this week's Houston Open

After missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer invitational earlier this month and missing out on the WGC mathplay event last week, Offaly man Shane Lowry will be hoping for a return to form at this week's Houston Open.

Lowry has been in patchy form in recent months and has slipped to 77th place in the latest world rankings.

The Clara man is listed as a 100/1 shot in the tournament which takes place at the Golf Club of Houston over the Easter weekend.

Lowry will tee off on his first round on Thursday alongside American Brandt Snedeker and Australian Aaron Baddeley. The group have been handed a 7pm (Irish time) tee off time.

Stay up to date on Shane's progress throughout the weekend on www.offalyexpress.ie.

