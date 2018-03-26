Offaly boxer through to fight for fourth All-Ireland title

Edenderry teenager Darragh Farrell could make history over the Easter weekend as he aims for a fourth All-Ireland title.

The St. Joseph's Boxing Club star was in semi-final action last weekend where he stopped his opponent in the third round after a dominant display.

Darragh was taking on Francis Ryan from Donore in the boy's 85kg weight class. His win sends him through to take part in the All-Ireland decider at the National Stadium this Saturday, March 30.

St. Joseph's is enjoying a good spell of things with Johnny Adedeji and Paddy McDonagh advancing to their respective All-Ireland championships after collecting their first Leinster titles.

The club's girls are also back in action this weekend with Sophie Clancy, Ellie Maher, Ella Smullen and Reka Cummins all weighing in for the Leinsters.

