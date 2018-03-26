Offaly Athletics Notes (March 26)

CLARA A.C NOTES

Hugo Smith Memorial 5k Road Race

Sunday, March 25, 2018, brought record numbers in a fantastic turn out for the Hugo Smith Memorial 5k Road Race hosted by Ferbane A.C. This was Round 2 of the Offaly Road Race Series and we were so lucky with the weather as conditions were perfect. Clara A.C was well represented on the day and there were personal bests all round. We would like to say big congratulations to some our juveniles who for the first time represented Clara Juvenile A.C in Ferbane.

Race Results

Senior - David Staunton 17.29; Kevin Looby 20.39; Tommy Looby 23.26; Sheelagh Gaffey 24.01; Mark Lowry 25.21; Jo Phelan 25.32; Patricia Forde 27.14; Luciano Strolla 28.37; Brendan Minnock 28.37, Ciara Daly 28.51, Emma Quinn 29.28; Yvonne Kelly 30.47; Ashling Cornally 30.48; Edel Rabbitte 32.44; Una Horgan 32.46

Junior - Aaron Phelan 25.19 and Jamie Phelan 27.40

Naomh Ciaran A.C 5K Road Race

Sunday, March 11, 2018 saw the first Round of the Offaly Road Race Series hosted by Noamh Ciaran A.C. The weather was perfect for running in what was an exciting and high-quality race. This race was a particularly special one as it was the first 5k race for our Couch to 5k members who signed up our 10-week programme after Christmas. All their hard work really paid off and showed in the results on the day.

Race Results

David Staunton 17.51; Kevin Looby 23.47; Tommy Looby 23.47; Patricia Forde 27.53; Cathy Keenan 28.38; Maxine Magee 29.06; Emma Quinn 29.34; Assumpta Fox 30.32; Ciara Daly 30.51; Luciano Strolla 31.14; Triona Browne 32.26; Mark Lowry 32.28; Una Horgan 34.08; Declan Grennan 34.19; Edel Rabbitte 34.19; Gillian Gethings 34.58; Lionel Rabbitte 34.59; Devina Horgan 36.29; Catherine Darcy 40.13

Upcoming events

Round 3 of the Offaly Road Race Series is being hosted by Edenderry A.C on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 12.30 p.m.

Training

Clara A.C Seniors train every Monday and Wednesday at 7.15 p.m. in Clara GAA pitch. New members are always welcome, and all levels of fitness are catered for. You can find us on Facebook at Clara A.C. or contact us by e-mail at claraathleticclub@gmail.com

We also have a Juvenile club that train every Saturday afternoon from 1.00 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. in Clara GAA pitch for children aged 8-17 years old. For further enquiries please see Clara Juvenile AC Facebook page.

BIRR A.C NOTES

Training

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners. Training for Juveniles will take a break this Easter Saturday. New members always welcome.

Couch 2 5K

Huge congratulations to our Couch 2 5K runners who ran the Hugo Smith Memorial 5k in Ferbane last Sunday. Brilliant turnout and performances. You're all a credit to yourselves and the club! Keep it up!

Upcoming Fixtures

Easter Sunday, April 1, Lough Boora half marathon and 5K. Sunday, April 8, Edenderry A.C. 5K at 12.30pm.

Well done to Ferbane A.C. on their successful holding of the Hugo Smith Memorial 5K, part of the Offaly 5K Road Race Series last Sunday.

Also, congratulations to Andy Masterson on winning his category. A lot of personal bests achieved. Great times all round. Keep it up everybody!



Facebook: Birr Athletic Club Seniors/Juniors