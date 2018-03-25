Offaly retain Division 3 status with six point win over Westmeath

Offaly have pulled off the great escape and have maintained their Division 3 status thanks to six point win over Westmeath in Cusack Park by 1-20 to 1-14.

Westmeath finished the game with 12 men and Offaly took full advantage

Heading into injury-time it was edge of the seat stuff as Offaly were set to go down with Sligo and Derry level and Offaly leading by just five but Offaly added a late point to win the game by six which would have been enough to preserve their Division 3 status no matter what happened elsewhere.

Ultimately it is Derry and Wexford that go down after Sligo defeated Derry in Markiewicz Park by 3-11 to 2-12.

Offaly had no points on the board after four games but in their last three games they have beaten Wexford, drawn with Sligo and beaten Westmeath.

The players will now head back to their clubs for the start of the championship in coming weeks

Offaly are next in action against Wicklow on May 13 in the opening round of the Leinster Championship