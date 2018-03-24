Offaly GAA results so far this week

Offaly GAA results so far this week

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly GAA

Offaly GAA Results

U20 Football Championship Quarter Final
St Broughan's 1-12 6-6 Wheery
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-6 1-9 Clara

Division 1 Football League Round 3
Rhode 1-13 0-8 Clara
Gracefield 0-7 1-11 Cappincur

Division 3 Football League Round 3
Daingean 3-6 2-6 Clonbullogue

Division 2 Hurling League Round 4
Ballinamere 2-11 3-10 Tullamore

The Offaly team to face Westmeath in tomorrow's crucial Division 3 showdown has been announced

U-17 Football League Green Round 1
St Broughan's 1-6 1-5 Kilcormac-Killoughey

U-17 Football League White Round 1
St Manchan's Gaels 4-7 4-6 Shamrocks

Division 1 Hurling League Round 4
Seir Kieran 1-12 0-14 Kilcormac-Killoughey