Offaly GAA results so far this week
Offaly GAA results so far this week
Offaly GAA Results
U20 Football Championship Quarter Final
St Broughan's 1-12 6-6 Wheery
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-6 1-9 Clara
Division 1 Football League Round 3
Rhode 1-13 0-8 Clara
Gracefield 0-7 1-11 Cappincur
Division 3 Football League Round 3
Daingean 3-6 2-6 Clonbullogue
Division 2 Hurling League Round 4
Ballinamere 2-11 3-10 Tullamore
The Offaly team to face Westmeath in tomorrow's crucial Division 3 showdown has been announced
U-17 Football League Green Round 1
St Broughan's 1-6 1-5 Kilcormac-Killoughey
U-17 Football League White Round 1
St Manchan's Gaels 4-7 4-6 Shamrocks
Division 1 Hurling League Round 4
Seir Kieran 1-12 0-14 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on