Offaly football team named for crucial Westmeath clash

Stephen Wallace and his management team have announced their panel to face Westmeath on Sunday in the 7th Round of the Allianz National Football League at 3pm in Teg Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Offaly go into the final round game budding for Division 3 survival for the second season running. They let a lead slip in a dour draw with Sligo last weekend.

Realistically, Offaly need a win against bitter local rivals Westmeath and this is the team Stephen Wallace thinks can do it:

1. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

2. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

3. Paul McConway (Tullamore)

4. Sean Pender (Edenderry)

5. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

6. James Lalor (Raheen)

7. Niall Darby (Rhode)

8. Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh)

9. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

10. Conor McNamee (Rhode)

11. Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

12. Cian Donohue (St. Brigid's)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)

14. Conor Carroll (Raheen)

15. Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks)

Subs:

16. Alan Mulhall (Walsh Island)

17. Shane Tierney (Daingean)

18. Cian Johnson (Ferbane)

19. Bobby O’Dea (Durrow)

20. David Brady (Edenderry)

21. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

22. Shane Nally (Ferbane)

23. Sean Doyle (Edenderry)

24. Aaron Hensey (Tullamore)

25. Jack Egan (Ferbane)

26. Anthony Cunningham (Bracknagh)