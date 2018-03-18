Postponed Offaly double header refixed for same times tomorrow

The postponed double header that was due to be played in O'Connor Park today has been rescheduled for the same time tomorrow.

Offaly will face Kilkenny in the Allianz League Hurling quarter-final at 1pm with the Division 3 Football clash with Sligo following at 3.15pm.

Derry's win over Wexford today in Division 3 means Offaly's game with Sligo has now turned into a game they cannot lose or they will be relegated. A draw would leave them with a mathematical chance going into the final game but a defeat would see them relegated with a game to play. If they win, their survival would still be in their own hands.