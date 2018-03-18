All the weekend's Offaly GAA results

The action is underway in the U-20 Championship and one game boasted seven goals

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly GAA

All Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship Gp 2
Waterford 1-5 Offaly 2-6

Division 1 Hurling League Round 4
Birr 0-13 1-12 Kinnitty

Division 2 Hurling League Round 4
Brosna Gales 2-12 3-12 Lusmagh 
Carrig Riverstown 0-8 1-8 Shamrocks
Drumcullen 0-17 1-11 Clodiagh Gaels

U20 Football Championship Round 1
St Vincent's 1-12 0-7 Tullamore/An Tulach Mhór
St Broughan's 0-0 CONC Na Fianna
St Michael's 1-11 6-7 Kilcormac-Killoughey

U20 Football Championship Preliminary Round
St Manchan's Gaels 2-11 1-11 Shamrocks