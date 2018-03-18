All the weekend's CCFL Results
Only a few games were played but it was a great weekend for Offaly teams
Under 19 Division 1
Banagher Utd 2 Kenagh Utd 1;
Combined Counties Cup 3rd Round
Tullamore Town 4 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;
Monksland Utd 3 (2) Birr Town 3 (4) pens aet
CCFL Womens Cup Semi Final
Killeigh A 2 Birr Town 1
Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup 2nd Round
Ballymahon 5 Newtown FC 1;
Grange Utd 7 Castlepollard Celtic 2;
Senior Division
Mullingar Ath 3 Willow Park 1;
Division 1 Saturday
UCL Harps 0 Camlin Utd 6
