All the weekend's CCFL Results

Only a few games were played but it was a great weekend for Offaly teams

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Under 19 Division 1
Banagher Utd 2 Kenagh Utd 1;

Combined Counties Cup 3rd Round
Tullamore Town 4 Portlaoise Shamrocks 1;
Monksland Utd 3 (2) Birr Town 3 (4) pens aet

CCFL Womens Cup Semi Final
Killeigh A 2 Birr Town 1

Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup 2nd Round
Ballymahon 5 Newtown FC 1;
Grange Utd 7 Castlepollard Celtic 2;

Senior Division
Mullingar Ath 3 Willow Park 1;

Division 1 Saturday
UCL Harps 0 Camlin Utd 6