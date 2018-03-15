Arrangements in place for Offaly's double header this Sunday

This Sunday Offaly's hurlers and footballers will be in action in Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park, for a crucial Allianz League Double Header.

At 1pm Offaly will take on Kilkenny in Allianz National Hurling League Quarter Final and then at 3pm Offaly will face Sligo in Round 6 of the Allianz National Football League, a must win game for Stephen Wallace's side.

A large crowd is expected for the game and parking restrictions in place on Sunday around Bord na Mona O’Connor Park. There will be no parking on either side of the street from the Kilbeggan Bridge to past the hospital. Tullamore GAA will be running a car park in O’Brien Park

Ticket Pricing for Sunday is as follows.

€15 Adult Pre Purchase; €20 Adult Match Day; €15 Student/OAPs; FOC Juveniles

Buy Early in on-line and in usual outlets (Centra/Supervalu) to avail of €5 discount