Offaly name team to face Westmeath in O'Byrne Cup semi-final

10 Offaly clubs are represented in the starting 15 named by Offaly boss Stephen Wallace to play Westmeath in the O'Byrne Cup semi-final on Sunday, January 14.

The near neighbours will face off in TEG Cusack Park at 2pm.

The most noteworthy news is that teenager Cian Johnson will not start the game having scored 1-3 and 0-6 against Wexford and Dublin respectively in the early part of the pre-season tournament.

Nevertheless, the full-forward line still looks potent with Bernard Allen, Sean Doyle and Nigel Dunne lining up inside. The half-forward line sees captain Anton Sullivan flanked by Jordan Hayes and Joey O'Connor.

Paddy Dunican returns between the posts having been replaced by Alan Mulhall for the Dublin game, while two Edenderry men, Daithi Brady and Sean Pender, line up in the full-back line with Tullamore's Paul McConway.

Cian Donohoe, David Dempsey and Declan Hogan make up the half-back line, while the midfield partnership is a youthful one with Conor McNamee of Rhode and Ferbane's Shane Nally charged with commanding the middle.

Offaly v Westmeath throws in at 2pm on Sunday, January 14.

The Offaly team in full:

1. Paddy Dunican - Shamrocks

2. David Brady - Edenderry

3. Paul McConway - Tullamore

4. Sean Pender - Edenderry

5. David Dempsey - Ballycommon

6. Cian Donohue - St. Brigid's

7. Declan Hogan - Tullamore

8. Conor McNamee - Rhode

9. Shane Nally - Ferbane

10. Jordan Hayes - Edenderry

11. Anton Sullivan - Rhode Capt.

12. Joseph O'Connor - St. Rynagh's

13. Bernard Allen - Tubber

14. Nigel Dunne - Shamrocks

15. Sean Doyle - Edenderry