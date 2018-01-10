Offaly's Brian Gavin retires from inter-county refereeing

Clara man and legendary hurling referee Brian Gavin has retired from inter-county hurling refereeing.

Gavin was one of the most recognisable referees in recent years, taking charges of the senior final in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016 when Tipperary vanquished Kilkenny.

Gavin, who is only 40, is a regular on the club scene in Offaly, but believes he will have no regrets for bowing out at a relatively early age.

“I'll definitely miss it, there's no doubt, but I just feel I've come to the right decision,” he told GAA.ie.

“It's getting harder every year. Even though I'm only 40 I'm still 20 years older than some of the players, so it's getting tougher and tougher," he told them.

"I really enjoyed my time, I had four All-Ireland Finals and four Munster Finals."

Brian's umpires during most of his big games made it both an Offaly and a family affair. He often relied on his father Michael, brother David, fellow Clara man William Flynn and Ferbane/Belmont clubman PJ Lawlor.

He bows out as one of the most respected officials to ever grace the game.