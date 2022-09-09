Search

09 Sept 2022

Thinking about returning to learning? AONTAS, Ireland’s Adult Learning Organisation, are here to help

Thinking about returning to learning? AONTAS, Ireland’s Adult Learning Organisation, are here to help

Thinking about returning to learning? AONTAS, Ireland’s Adult Learning Organisation, are here to help

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Sept 2022 11:10 AM

Thinking About Returning to Learning?

Have you ever thought about doing a course, or know someone who might be interested in returning to education?

Over 300,000 adults return to learning each year, but making that first step back to learning can often be the hardest.

We in AONTAS, Ireland’s Adult Learning Organisation, are here to help with our OneStepUp.ie website and freephone helpline (1800 303 669). 

This is a free and impartial service offering education advice to adults in Ireland. 

This service is particularly suitable for anyone who has had a bad experience the first-time round, or has been out of formal education for a long time.

Learners like Kayla from Roscommon have told us how important it is to find out about different paths to education.

Kayla had to leave school before doing her Leaving Cert due to a medical condition, and said:

“The Leaving Cert was the only way I could see myself progressing into third level, because that’s the only way we were shown in school. I remember feeling like I had been thrown onto the scrap heap and was unsure where to go next.”

Kayla went back to education through a Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme a few years ago, and is now about to start a degree in Digital Marketing.

However, it’s not all about qualifications. An older learner, Damien from Kildare, told us that because of community education “I felt empowered by the skills that I had learnt to be confident in myself and to set goals for my future journey.”

If you would like to get back to learning but aren’t sure where to start, check out OneStepUp.ie or give us a call for free on 1800 303 669. You can visit the AONTAS website at www.aontas.com.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media