JOBS ALERT: Sennheiser are hiring for a number of positions in Offaly

Sennheiser are hiring in Tullamore and are inviting applicants to become part of their story.
Sennheiser are recruiting for
. Production Operators (contract roles approx. 6 months)
. Test Hardware Engineer
. Sofware Development Engineer
Please submit CVs to: Human Resources, Sennheiser, Srah Business & Technology Park, Tullamore, Co Offaly Eileen.Kelly@sennheiser-ce.com
Closing date for all applications is Friday 8th April 2022
"Find out more about what drives us, what it’s like to work with us and discover the latest news about us and the brand Sennheiser."
* Sponsored content
