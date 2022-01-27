JOBS ALERT: New Forest Estate is hiring Kitchen, Restaurant and Housekeeping Staff
New Forest Estate & Golf Club in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath are hiring for a number of positions, including restaurant, kitchen and housekeeping staff.
Restaurant Staff Required
Due to continued expansion, we are currently hiring staff for our busy Restaurant and Banqueting functions.
Kitchen - All areas
Restaurant and Banqueting - All areas
House Keeping Staff
Full and Part-time positions available
If you wish to return to work this is a great opportunity to work hours and days that suit your circumstances.
Please call into us here at New Forest for a chat or you can send a CV to jobs@newforest.ie
