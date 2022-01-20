JOB ALERT: Could you be New Forest Estate & Golf Club's new greenkeeper?
New Forest Estate & Golf Club in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath, are hiring a new full-time greens keeper.
The position is available at the beautiful country estate and golf club.
The role offers the successful applicant ongoing training and development and a great opportunity to work on one of the premier golf courses in Ireland.
To apply, please send CV to jobs@newforest.ie
Find out more about the estate and golf course at www.newforest.ie
New Forest is a beautiful Irish country estate dating back to the 12th century full of history and character.
Within the Estate you will find the New Forest House Restaurant, one of the Midlands premier restaurants; the New Forest Golf Course, one of Ireland’s top-ranked Championship Golf Courses; the Stunning Orchard Pavilion which can comfortably cater for weddings & events for up to 300+ guests and The Courtyard Lodges providing luxury on-site accommodation.
