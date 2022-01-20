Search

20 Jan 2022

JOB ALERT: Could you be New Forest Estate & Golf Club's new greenkeeper?

JOB ALERT: Could you be New Forest Estate & Golf Club's new greenkeeper?

JOB ALERT: Could you be New Forest Estate & Golf Club's new greenkeeper?

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jan 2022

New Forest Estate & Golf Club in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath, are hiring a new full-time greens keeper.

The position is available at the beautiful country estate and golf club.

The role offers the successful applicant ongoing training and development and a great opportunity to work on one of the premier golf courses in Ireland.

To apply, please send CV to jobs@newforest.ie

Find out more about the estate and golf course at www.newforest.ie 

New Forest is a beautiful Irish country estate dating back to the 12th century full of history and character.

Within the Estate you will find the New Forest House Restaurant, one of the Midlands premier restaurants; the New Forest Golf Course, one of Ireland’s top-ranked Championship Golf Courses; the Stunning Orchard Pavilion which can comfortably cater for weddings & events for up to 300+ guests and The Courtyard Lodges providing luxury on-site accommodation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media