Search

10 Jan 2022

Hassett's Topline stores in Offaly hosting massive two-day sale

Hassett's Topline stores in Offaly hosting massive two-day sale

Hassett's Topline stores in Offaly hosting massive two-day sale

Reporter:

Reporter

Topline Hassetts stores are hosting a huge two-day sale across all three branches (Crinkle, Banagher and Borrisokane) and all brands and ranges this weekend, Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15.

They say: "There's nothing we won't do a deal on."

Crinkle Birr Phone: 057 9120296
Main Street, Borrisokane Phone: 067 27118
Queen Street, Banagher Phone: 059 9152975

Hassett's cover all your needs from building materials, hardware, paint, household, electric, workwear and kitchen appliances.

T&C Cash Sales Only

Tom Hassett established Crinkle Merchants more than 40 years ago beside his house in Crinkle, Birr.

The business developed and he moved the shop to a new premises on the Main Street in Crinkle.

John Hassett started running the business in 2000 and expanded the shop with the help of the Topline group.

"In 2006 we established a second shop in Banagher, Co. Offaly. In the middle of the recent economic recession, we doubled the size of both the Birr and the Banagher shops. This is thanks to the continuing loyalty and support of our valued customers.

"We opened in Borrisokane in 2019, bringing our experience and knowledge as well as expanding into the agricultural market.

"The team at Topline Hassetts has always strived to help people make their house a home. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff has been helping both public and trade customers to construct and decorate homes in Birr, Co. Offaly and the surrounding areas for more than 40 years. We are located on the main street of Crinkle."

Find out more at www.toplinehassetts.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media