Hassett's Topline stores in Offaly hosting massive two-day sale

Topline Hassetts stores are hosting a huge two-day sale across all three branches (Crinkle, Banagher and Borrisokane) and all brands and ranges this weekend, Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15.

They say: "There's nothing we won't do a deal on."

Crinkle Birr Phone: 057 9120296

Main Street, Borrisokane Phone: 067 27118

Queen Street, Banagher Phone: 059 9152975

Hassett's cover all your needs from building materials, hardware, paint, household, electric, workwear and kitchen appliances.

T&C Cash Sales Only

Tom Hassett established Crinkle Merchants more than 40 years ago beside his house in Crinkle, Birr.

The business developed and he moved the shop to a new premises on the Main Street in Crinkle.

John Hassett started running the business in 2000 and expanded the shop with the help of the Topline group.

"In 2006 we established a second shop in Banagher, Co. Offaly. In the middle of the recent economic recession, we doubled the size of both the Birr and the Banagher shops. This is thanks to the continuing loyalty and support of our valued customers.

"We opened in Borrisokane in 2019, bringing our experience and knowledge as well as expanding into the agricultural market.

"The team at Topline Hassetts has always strived to help people make their house a home. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff has been helping both public and trade customers to construct and decorate homes in Birr, Co. Offaly and the surrounding areas for more than 40 years. We are located on the main street of Crinkle."

Find out more at www.toplinehassetts.ie