JOBS ALERT: Sennheiser are hiring for a number of positions in Offaly
Sennheiser are hiring in Tullamore and are inviting applicants to become part of their story.
Sennheiser are recruiting for
.Test Hardware Engineer
. Sofware Development Engineer
. EHS & Facilities Engineer
. Production Operators
Please submit CVs to: Sennheiser, Srah Business & Technology Park, Tullamore, Co Offaly scireruitment@sennheiser.com
Closing date for all applications is Thursday, January 6, 2022
"At Sennheiser, we aim to shape the future of audio by creating unique sound experiences for our customers. As a third-generation family-run business, we are equally proud of our over 75-year history and past accomplishments and innovations in the world of audio as of our ambition to shape its future. Find out more about what drives us, what it’s like to work with us and discover the latest news about us and the brand Sennheiser."
You can visit the Sennheiser website HERE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.