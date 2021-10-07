Wilson's Hospital boarding and day school to host virtual open evening

Wilson's Hospital boarding and day school in Westmeath is hosting a virtual open evening next Wednesday, October 13.

Wilson’s Hospital School is a five-day co-educational boarding and day school under the trusteeship of the Archbishops and Bishops of the Church of Ireland. While the majority of students are Church of Ireland, all denominations are welcome, provided there is acceptance of the School’s ethos, and in accordance with the Admissions Policy of the School.

The school remains on its original 200-acre site of 1761 in Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath.

"We have a modern teaching block. Wilson’s is fortunate to enjoy the tranquillity of a by-gone age while possessing the advantages of technology of the new century. Students from many backgrounds blend together to form a community of learning in its fullest sense. We offer a wide range of subjects for Junior Cycle and both the traditional Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied. Our students are encouraged to take part in our wide range of extra-curricular activities and sports.

"We are holding a Virtual Open Evening on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 7pm. Everyone is welcome to log in to this virtual event to meet the Principal, Mrs Niamh McShane, staff and students, get information about the school and have a virtual look around the facilities.

To join the event please register on openday2021@whs.ie before 5pm on Tuesday, October 12. Appointments can be made to visit the school to see the boarding facilities by emailing reception@whs.ie

Virtual Open Evening Details:

Meet the Principal, staff and students, get information about the school and have a look around the facilities.

When?

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 7 pm

How to attend?

To register for this event please email openday2021@whs.ie before 5 pm on Tuesday 12th October 2021

For visits to boarding house please email reception@whs.ie to make an appointment.

Need more information:

Website: www.whs.ie

Phone: 044 – 9371115

Facebook: @WilsonsWestmeath

Twitter: @WilsonHospital

Instagram: @wilsons_hospital_school