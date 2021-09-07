The benefits of availing of grant to install solar panels at home

Bills, that horrid word we all are met with on a daily basis, and thanks to our changing climate, our energy bills seem to be getting higher and higher each year. The Irish government has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 and to achieve this there will be ever increasing taxes on fossil fuels but also, ever increasing financial incentives to make the move to renewable energy. Although the biggest and most straightforward financial incentive already exists, that being the significant amount of money you will be saving on your energy bills through the generation of your own energy thanks to solar panels. This amazing financial incentive is already being exploited by more and more households across every county in Ireland, as the only key component that is required is sunlight, not heat, which is available for free wherever you go on this Isle, whether it's a summer's day or a winter’s day.

Even though you are going to save significantly on your electricity costs and put your money elsewhere, people still are hesitant about solar simply because of the initial installation costs. However, this is when another financial incentive potentially comes into play for you, the SEAI grant of up to €3000 is possibly available for your initial investment into your new solar system. This is also being followed up with a new scheme in the coming year, a ‘Sell your power back to the grid’ scheme which soon will enable you to actually make money from all the energy that your panels are generating but you aren’t using. Nobody likes paperwork, so to counter this, Irish solar companies such as Caldor Solar will handle all the paperwork for you if you are eligible in order to make everything as smooth as possible for you as you begin your renewable journey, from start to finish the process with the likes of Caldor has become seamless and the ever growing client base across Ireland is proof. Here is Liam’s story about how he found solar energy and Caldor Solar.

LIAM SWEENEY

Can you give some information about your home?

We’re a family of five in a detached bungalow that we recently renovated to make it as energy efficient as possible.

What was the reason you decided to look into sustainable energy options? And how was it affecting you?

We put in underfloor heating with a heat pump so the full house is only run on electricity, so finding the cheapest and most efficient electricity was top of my priority list.

Were you knowledgeable about solar energy, had you done much research?

I did a lot of research. That was due to the fact that we had the heat pump which caused a few complications and I wanted to find out if the power diverter for the water was of any use to us. I wanted to look at all the different options and different costs, I was a bit of an anorak about it.

When looking at your different solar providers, what made you choose Caldor?

I was very impressed with the depth of knowledge and commitment to the company and product that you were providing. Eoin came to the house and he obviously knew his stuff but he was also invested in it and so enthusiastic about what he was doing. I compared a couple of other providers, but Eoin came out and did the site visit when he said he would, so at that stage I stopped looking.

After discussing your different options with the Caldor team, what system did you decide to move ahead with?

We went ahead with the twelve panel system, we didn’t get the power diverter for water because of our heat pump but instead went for a battery.

How smooth did you find the installation process with Caldor?

Very smooth, it was seamless. Caldor did it all. The guys who came to install were great, they all had their own systems installed and were so enthusiastic to talk about what they had done and what they were using. It gave me great confidence, the whole process was only a day. Caldor looked after the BER and took the responsibility for the grant payment too.

Once your system was installed, what results did you start seeing?

I had been tracking the electricity closely and I couldn’t believe it, even though it was a particularly mild summer, it halved my costs instantly. Obviously in the winter time you won’t be getting the same results, but we’ve still seen a significant saving.

Considering the previous question, what results would you like to see in the next 5 to 10 years?

I’m hoping for the new government electricity buy back scheme to come into effect so my costs will be even less.

When looking back, is there anything you would do differently?

No nothing really, maybe get another battery but no I wouldn’t change anything.

What would you say to anyone thinking about getting solar?

I would say do it in a heartbeat. It makes ethical sense, it saves money in the long run plus you have the warm fuzzy feeling you're doing something for the environment. We are into our second year, our electricity costs are down. We've had no problems with the system but you guys are still independently following up to check on us, that's impressive.

