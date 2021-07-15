JOBS ALERT: Glenisk are hiring for a number of positions in Offaly
Glenisk, Offaly and Ireland's number one yoghurt producer is hiring.
They have a number of roles for an experienced truck driver and a truck mechanic based at their Killeigh facility in Offaly.
Glenisk says it offers excellent terms. Applicants for the driving role must have a Category C and D License.
You can apply at recruitment@glenisk.com.
