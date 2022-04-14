Irish shot-stopper nominated for EFL League One Young Player of the Season

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been nominated for League One’s Young Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 campaign.
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been nominated for League One’s Young Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 campaign.
The 20-year-old shot-stopper has been very impressive in net for Portsmouth since his loan move from Manchester City, having kept 16 clean sheets so far this season.
Bazunu, who emerged as a hot prospect while at League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers, signed for Pep Guardiola's Premier League outfit in 2019.
The talented keeper has since had loan moves with Rochdale and is now at Pompey - where he has been in fine form this year.
The Dubliner has earned 10 caps for his country to date and will look to battle it out with Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher for the number one Irish jersey.
Bazunu is nominated for the prize alongside Fleetwood midfielder Paddy Lane and Sunderland player Dan Neil at the EFL Awards which will be held on Sunday, April 24.
.@Pompey stopper, @SunderlandAFC talent and @ftfc's summer signing have made the shortlist for the #SkyBetLeagueOne Young Player of the Season!#EFL | #EFLAwards pic.twitter.com/IzQ3opaNKv— Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) April 14, 2022
