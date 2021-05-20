Offaly deaths and funerals - May 20

Michael (Mickey) Masterson - Fahy Hill, Rhode, Offaly

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Peter's Church, Rhode followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Mickey's Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish Facebook Live page via the following link: https://m.facebook.com/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609/ People can line the route from Larkin's Funeral home to the church with social distancing and adhering to government guidelines

Kathleen (Kathy) Butler (née Srahan) - Rosebud, Victoria, Australia & late of Mountbolus, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 21, in St Agatha's Church, Cranbourne, Victoria, at 11.30am (2.30am Irish Time), followed by Cremation. If you would like to join in the Funeral Mass please clink on the link https://myfamilymemories.com.au/clients/kathleen-barrett/