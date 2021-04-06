Offaly deaths and funerals - April 6

Lucy O'Brien - Cokery, Edenderry, Offaly / Clane, Kildare

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Edenderry, at 11am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. You can take part in Lucy's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Live webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Martin Conroy - Cloncollig, Tullamore, Offaly

Martin's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 6 at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral Mass is strictly for family only. People may pay their respects by standing along the route to the church, in the church yard and in the cemetery

Declan Ryan - Kentstown, Meath / Mountbolus, Offaly

Removal on Friday to The Church of The Assumption, Kentstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mountbolus Cemetery, Co. Offaly, arriving at 2pm approximately. Declan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at: https://www.churchservices.tv/kentstown Declan's interment at Mountbolus Cemetery at 2pm approximately can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/kentstownTermonfeckin/ In keeping with government and H.S.E. guidelines, the funeral will be private

Shane Christopher Middleton - Nenagh, Tipperary / Offaly

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Shane will take place on Wednesday, departing from his home at 12.30pm, to arrive for 1pm Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by private cremation, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. The service in Shannon Crematorium will be at 4pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password SM16OH from 3.55pm.