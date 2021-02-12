Offaly deaths and funerals - February 12

Mary Mann (née McDonald) - New Road, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am, followed by burial in Kilcornan Graveyard, Kilcornan, Co. Limerick. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr Mary’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines

James O'Reilly; Stanmore, NW London and formerly of Aughamore, Clara, Offaly

Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Tuesday, 16th February, at St. William of York Church, Stanmore. May Jimmy rest in peace and rise in glory. The Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/680912 Donations to St Luke's Hospice in Harrow and Brent would be gratefully appreciated.

Agnes Flanagan (née Connolly) - 26 Davitt Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, along the route to the Cemetery, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Noeleen Mooney (née Ward) - Aughaboy, Ferbane, Offaly

A private family Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb.13th) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane at 10am (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparishwebcam.ddns.net Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Ger McNamee - Brocka, Clonmore, Rhode, Offaly

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family Funeral in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Castlejordan on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can line the route from the house to church with social distancing and complying with Government regulations. Condolences can left using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time. Due to the restrictions the family would like to keep the house private please.

Anne Keating (née Mc Dermott) - Killurin, Tullamore, Blueball, Offaly

Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, Co. Offaly for Requiem Mass, Saturday, February 13, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place.