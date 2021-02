Offaly deaths and funerals - February 10

Catherine (Kitty) Hayden (née McCarthy) - No.1 Wood Row, Mill Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Teresa Mulrennan (née Meleady) - Ballynowlart, Clonbullogue, Offaly / Croghan, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Thursday at 11:20am arriving The Sacred Heart Church Clonbullogue for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Cloncrane Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times. Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/Clonbullogue-Parish-101840708161778/

Mary Mann (née McDonald) - New Road, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am, followed by burial in Kilcornan Graveyard, Kilcornan, Co. Limerick. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr Mary’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines

Joe Dunne, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, along the route to the Cemetery, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore