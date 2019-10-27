Offaly deaths and funerals (October 27)

Johnny Egan, Ballyfore House, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Brigid's Church, Croghan (Eircode R35 EO26) at 1pm followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Kieran Rocke, St. Kieran's Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Respoing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm and again on Monday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Andrew (Andy) Brazil (Snr), Derrica Bridge, Ferbane, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Patsy Walsh (née Gavigan) - Colgan's Bridge, Killane, Edenderry, Offaly / Tyrrellspass, Westmeath

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm wiht Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Sean Guinan, Ballyvora, Ferbane, Offaly

Sean will repose at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm, and again on Monday from 3pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Gleeson - Knocbbarron, Kinnitty, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 3.30pm -6.30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty on Monday morning at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12pm followed by burial in Rath Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Tullamore Hospital.