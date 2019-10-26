Offaly deaths and funerals (October 26)

Johnny Egan, Ballyfore House, Croghan, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home (Eircode R35 PY19) this Saturday from 3pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Brigid's Church, Croghan (Eircode R35 EO26) at 1pm followed by burial in Croghan Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Kieran Rocke, St. Kieran's Park, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Respoing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm and again on Monday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Andrew (Andy) Brazil (Snr), Derrica Bridge, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Saturday from 3pm until Removal at 5.45pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.