Offaly deaths and funerals (October 13)

Tony Mulvin - J.K.L. Street, Edenderry, Offaly / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 6.pm, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noreen Gleeson - Knockbarron, Kinnitty, Offaly

Private removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty, at 11.15am. for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery (via The Pass). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Dialysis Unit Tullamore Hospital and The Irish Kidney Association (Offaly Branch).

Mary Gleeson (née Fitzgerald) - Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Sunday from 3pm until removal at 5.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in High Street Cemetery.

Joe McCormack - The Hill, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher on Monday from 4.30pm until 6.15pm. Removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Brian Dalton - O'Moore St., Tullamore, Offaly / Kilbeggan, Westmeath

Reposing at his sister's residence (Noreen Bolgers) Dooraheen, Castletown Geoghegan (N91 D267) on Sunday from 3pm till 8pm. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am in St. James' Church, Kilbeggan. Interment afterwards in Tyrrellspass Cemetery. House private Monday please.