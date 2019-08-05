Offaly deaths and funeral details - August 5

Dan White - Castleview, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Birr, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House Private Please.

PJ (Pat) Byrne - Lower Aghada, Aghada, Cork / Cloneygowan, Offaly / Laois

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Family cremation service to follow. Family flowers only.

Mick Mahon - Ballincanty, Blueball, Offaly

Private removal on Monday morning to arrive in St. Brigid's Church, Mount Bolus for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Elizabeth (Lily) Kelly (née Fitzsimons) - Rosemount, Moate, Westmeath / Clara, Offaly

Removal from her home on Monday morning to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Rosemount, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Baldwin (née Buckley) - Drumcondra, Dublin / Offaly

Reposing at Massey Bros. 88A, Cabra Road, on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in Our Lady Of Dolours Church, Glasnevin, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis' Hospice, Blanchardstown

Tom Kelly - Ballinvalley, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 5.30pm until removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Robert (Bob) Bagnall - Ballinvalley, Killeigh, Offaly

Reposing in Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village, on Monday afternoon at 2pm followed by Removal at 2:30pm to Killeigh Church of Ireland for 3pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in Killeigh Graveyard.