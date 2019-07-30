Offaly deaths and funeral details - July 30

Michael James Mooney - Liverpool, England and late of Edenderry, Offaly

Requiem Mass at St. Aloysius Church, Twig Lane, Roby, Liverpool, L36 2LF on Friday, August 2 at 10.30am.

Jay Powers - Ard, Geashill, Offaly / Claremorris, Mayo

Reposing at his sister Pippa Hackett's residence Ard Geashill (eircode R35 TX05) on Tuesday, July 30 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm with prayers and reflection from 8pm. Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium Harolds Cross on Wednesday at 4:30pm. House Private On Wednesday Please. Donations If Desired To St Vincent's or St James's Hospitals.

Betty Kane (née Doyle) - 225 Arden View & late of 45 Pearse Park, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the home of her daughter Paula (Lloyd), 209 Arden View, on Thursday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House Private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Riada House Comfort Fund.