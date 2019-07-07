Offaly deaths and funerals - July 8

Peg CRONLY (née Downes), Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí, Nursing Home, Clara, on Sunday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial, after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Mary (Dolly) SPAIN (née Harrison) 69 Marian Place, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Sunday from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm followed by burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Shane Hynes - Glebe, Belmont, Offaly

Reposing at his home (eircode R42XE13) on Sunday from 3pm - 8pm and on Monday from 3pm - 6pm followed by removal to Clonfanlough Church for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Clonmacnoise.