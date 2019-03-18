Offaly deaths and funeral details - March 18

Yvonne Howley - Parkrise, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Benny O'Meara - Killina, Rahan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Carthage Church, Killina. Burial after Mass in Rahan Cametery.

Derrick Dunne - Ross Road, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Colman’s Church, Mucklagh, followed by private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, please.Donation boxes in Church

Sean Kelly - Cloghan Hill, Cloghan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm until removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Killourney Cemetery.

Joan Coughlan (née Ryan) - Main Street, Kinnitty, Offaly

Reposing at her home Monday from 2pm until 7pm with removal to St Flannan’s Church Kinnitty for 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.



