Offaly deaths and funerals (January 6)

Patrick (Paddy) Kenny, Ballyvora, Athlone Road, Ferbane, Offaly

Removal from his home on Sunday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Eamon Flaherty, Main Street, Kinnitty, Offaly

Removal from his home on Sunday to St. Flannan's Church, Kinnitty, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Flannan's Cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning please.

Margaret (Maggie) Kelly (née Lawlor), Annamoe, Portarlington, Offaly / Courtown, Wexford

Removal from her home on Sunday at 11:30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12:15pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Jim Kilmartin, Creggan, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Sunday from 3pm until removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

PJ Coughlan, 15 Beechwood, Bracknagh, Offaly

Removal on Sunday arriving St Brochan's Church Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh. House Private On Sunday Morning Please.

Valerie Doreen Bertram (née Mitchener), Portovolla, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Banagher on Monday at 2pm with burial in the adjoining grounds immediately afterwards.

Michelle Kavanagh, 75 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Tuesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Stephen Anthony Hyland, St. Judes, Rathcobican, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Peter's Church, Rhode at 1pm, followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Rhode. House private except Sunday from 4pm to 8pm please.