Offaly deaths and funerals (March 24)

William (Billy) Kershaw, Ex ESB. Lumcloon, Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus.

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Anna McLoughlin (née Connolly), Murrough, Rahan, Offaly

Removal on Saturday to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Jimmy (Seamus) Gill, Dublin Road, Tyrrellspass, Westmeath / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Stephen's Church, Tyrrellspass at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit Tullamore Hospital. House private Saturday please.

Bly Mildred Hutton Bury (née Spiller) - Brookfield, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral arriving at St. Catherine's Church, Hophill, Tullamore at 7pm on Tuesday, March 27. Service of Thanksgiving at 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 28, followed by private burial. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations to the National Council of the Blind or SSAFA



