Offaly deaths and funerals (March 16)

Jim Doody - Ex Tullamore Credit Union Manager and Director, Convent Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm until Rosary at 9pm. Private Removal on Friday morning to arrive in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Michael (Mick) Lyons - Fairfield, Coolock, Dublin / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Monday (March 19) to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Priorswood arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Edenderry, Co. Offaly. Family flowers only please.