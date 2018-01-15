Offaly deaths and funerals (January 15)

Vincent Connell, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday (January 15) at 10am with Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Margaret (May) Moore (née Coughlan), New Road, Ballylin, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday (Jan.14th) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Monday (Jan. 15th) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (Jan. 16th) to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Hubert Connolly, Pearl River U.S.A. and Late of Killina, Rahan, Offaly

Funeral will take place on Tuesday 16th January 2018 at 10am in Pearl River, USA.

James (Jim) Clarke, Moylena, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 4pm until removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am with burial after Mass in Coosan Cemetery, Athlone.

Edward (Eddie) Dunne, 22 Castlekealy Lawns, Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 6.30pm until Removal at 8pm to St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial after Mass in the local cemetery.

Shiela Duff (née Guing), Orchard, Timahoe, Laois / Clonbullogue, Offaly

Removal Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Michael's Church, Timahoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Timahoe.

PJ Barron, Charleville, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at the Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village, on Monday from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining new cemetery. Funeral home private on Tuesday morning, please.