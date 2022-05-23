Popular pub in Offaly with 'massive potential' is now on the market
A popular pub in Offaly described as having 'massive potential' is now on the market.
The Cuman Inn is located in the centre of Cloghan. It is described as having massive potential as a stand-alone business or as an investment property. The property also includes a four bedroom residential premises on the first floor.
The open bar, lounge and billiard room covers an area of approx. 1,083 sq. feet with a durable timber floor finish.
The Bar is eight meters (26ft) x 2 meters (6.5ft) allow the bar area to comfortably service the entire ground floor area.
The open space can seat 80 persons comfortably with adequate standing spaces throughout the ground floor area. The seating areas are partially divided alcoves to allow a degree of privacy.
