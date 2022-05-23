Search

23 May 2022

Popular pub in Offaly with 'massive potential' is now on the market

Popular pub in Offaly with 'massive potential' is now on the market

Popular pub in Offaly with 'massive potential' is now on the market

Reporter:

Reporter

23 May 2022 1:30 PM

A popular pub in Offaly described as having 'massive potential' is now on the market.

The Cuman Inn is located in the centre of Cloghan. It is described as having massive potential as a stand-alone business or as an investment property. The property also includes a four bedroom residential premises on the first floor.

The open bar, lounge and billiard room covers an area of approx. 1,083 sq. feet with a durable timber floor finish.

The Bar is eight meters (26ft) x 2 meters (6.5ft) allow the bar area to comfortably service the entire ground floor area.

The open space can seat 80 persons comfortably with adequate standing spaces throughout the ground floor area. The seating areas are partially divided alcoves to allow a degree of privacy.

Hundreds of positions on offer at jobs fair n Offaly

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media