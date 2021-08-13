PROPERTY WATCH: Could you be the one to bring this €50k fixer-upper up to spec?

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO SEE MORE PICS
16 Love Lane, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny
Guide Price: €50,000
Joseph Coogan brings to market a fantastic investment oppurtunity. This single storey detached residence of 662 sq ft. consists of a living room, small kitchen with stove, utility, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, attic area with PVC double glazed windows. Ber Rating G. Small enclosed back yard with out office and pedestrian access to public street.
Situated within walking distance from Castlecomer town center.
For Sale By Public Auction Friday September 10, at 2pm at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.
