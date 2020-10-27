PROPERTY: The 5 most beautiful houses for sale in Offaly right now

We have sought out the most spectacular homes for sale in Offaly and first up is the stunning Eskermore House, Daingean, Co. Offaly. It boasts six bedrooms and four bathrooms for just €400,000. TAP FOR NEXT PROPERTY BELOW PICTURE: